    PALS 25: Day 2

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Day two included panels, key leader engagements, and the official PALS dinner. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969576
    VIRIN: 250709-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111140143
    Length: 00:18:54
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, PALS 25: Day 2, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PacificMarines, PALS, PALS25, Philippines, StrongerTogether, RegionalPartnerships

