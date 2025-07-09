Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Day two included panels, key leader engagements, and the official PALS dinner. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969576
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-JK065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111140143
|Length:
|00:18:54
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PALS 25: Day 2, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.