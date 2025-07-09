Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Guard Javelin teams sharpen anti-armor skills with Polish partners

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Illinois Army National Guard trained alongside their partner nation of Poland June 1–15. A team from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, worked shoulder to shoulder with Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces to train on the FGM-148 Javelin—a shoulder-fired, anti-tank guided missile system—refining anti-armor tactics and fire coordination. The training focused on lethality, precision engagement, and joint maneuver planning through simulated engagements and integrated field exercises. This exchange reflected years of partnership and operational growth through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 07:38
    Location: US

    Poland
    Javelin
    Illinois National Guard
    SPP
    Javelin Anti-Tank Missile System
    National Guard

