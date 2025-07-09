Illinois Guard Javelin teams sharpen anti-armor skills with Polish partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969574" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Illinois Army National Guard trained alongside their partner nation of Poland June 1–15. A team from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, worked shoulder to shoulder with Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces to train on the FGM-148 Javelin—a shoulder-fired, anti-tank guided missile system—refining anti-armor tactics and fire coordination. The training focused on lethality, precision engagement, and joint maneuver planning through simulated engagements and integrated field exercises. This exchange reflected years of partnership and operational growth through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)