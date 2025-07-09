Public Service Announcement informing service members and DoD employees of the Army Medical Command 250th Birthday on July 27, 2025.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Alexandra Dale and U.S. Army Sgt. Brentan Meadows)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 08:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969570
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-UM994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111140056
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Legacy of Care - 250 Years of Army Medicine, by Amn Alexandra Dale and SGT Brentan Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
