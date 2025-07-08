Koa Moana 25 Lance Cpl. Masang Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nimwes Masang, a Palau native and legal services specialist with Headquarters and Services Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, gives remarks to fellow Palauans during Koa Moana 25 in Koror, Palau, July 9, 2025. Koa Moana 2025 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
