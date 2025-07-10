Pacific News: July 10, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: Top military leaders from 23 nations are gathering in Manila, Philippines for the 11th Annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, also known as PALS. The U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy and Royal Canadian Navy began the 31st exercise, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, Thailand 2025, also known as CARAT, with an opening ceremony in Sattahip, Thailand. U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin are honing their combat marksmanship skills at Robertson Barracks in Australia.