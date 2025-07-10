Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 10, 2025

    JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Top military leaders from 23 nations are gathering in Manila, Philippines for the 11th Annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, also known as PALS. The U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy and Royal Canadian Navy began the 31st exercise, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, Thailand 2025, also known as CARAT, with an opening ceremony in Sattahip, Thailand. U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin are honing their combat marksmanship skills at Robertson Barracks in Australia.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 03:20
    Location: JP

    Australia
    Pacific News
    Philippines
    thailand

