On this Pacific News: Top military leaders from 23 nations are gathering in Manila, Philippines for the 11th Annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, also known as PALS. The U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Navy and Royal Canadian Navy began the 31st exercise, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, Thailand 2025, also known as CARAT, with an opening ceremony in Sattahip, Thailand. U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force Darwin are honing their combat marksmanship skills at Robertson Barracks in Australia.
Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 03:20
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|969566
VIRIN:
|250710-F-WN543-1312
Filename:
|DOD_111140012
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|JP
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: July 10, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
