    CLR-35 Production Video

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, salute for a production at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 01:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969563
    VIRIN: 250709-M-NM862-1002
    Filename: DOD_111139913
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-35 Production Video, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and LCpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Formation; Production; Marines; Salute; Camp Kinser; Okinawa

