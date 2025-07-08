U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, salute for a production at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969563
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-NM862-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111139913
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-35 Production Video, by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana and LCpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.