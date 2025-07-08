Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following patrol in Oceania

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) moor the cutter and reunite with loved ones on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 9, 2025. The crew returned from a 73-day patrol during which they exercised partnerships with Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and New Zealand and sailed over 15,000 nautical miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 01:19
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Operation Blue Pacific
    Op Blue Pacific
    USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC-903)
    Hawaii
    Homecoming
    Cutter

