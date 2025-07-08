Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank you

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    Defense.gov         

    Tom Cruise thanks service members during a screening of the latest Mission Impossible movie at Joint Base San Antonio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969544
    VIRIN: 250522-F-XZ183-3000
    Filename: DOD_111139655
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank you, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

