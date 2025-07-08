U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command host a Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025. During the ceremony Sgt. Maj. Goodyear relinquished his post as MCRC sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969537
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111139432
|Length:
|00:24:56
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.