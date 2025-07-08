Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command host a Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025. During the ceremony Sgt. Maj. Goodyear relinquished his post as MCRC sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969537
    VIRIN: 250709-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_111139432
    Length: 00:24:56
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting, MCRC, Ceremony, SMMC, Relief and Appointment, Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download