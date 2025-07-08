From the point of view of commanders, instructors and students, take a look into the F-15E Basic Course at Seymour Johnson Air force Base, North Carolina, July 3, 2025. This 9-month long course is just the beginning for new pilots and weapons systems officers learning to fly the F-15E Strike Eagle.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969525
|VIRIN:
|250619-F-TE159-9754
|Filename:
|DOD_111139181
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight Ready: Basic Course for F-15E Aircrew, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.