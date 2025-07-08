Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ready: Basic Course for F-15E Aircrew

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    From the point of view of commanders, instructors and students, take a look into the F-15E Basic Course at Seymour Johnson Air force Base, North Carolina, July 3, 2025. This 9-month long course is just the beginning for new pilots and weapons systems officers learning to fly the F-15E Strike Eagle.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969525
    VIRIN: 250619-F-TE159-9754
    Filename: DOD_111139181
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Seymore Johnson Air Force Base

