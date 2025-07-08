Warrior Day 2025

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing participate in a warrior day event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The event consisted of several exercises focused on strengthening multiple aspects of comprehensive Airmen fitness, such as tug-of-war and a three-mile ruck. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|07.09.2025
|07.09.2025 15:09
|Package
|969524
|250709-F-LY429-1001
|DOD_111139077
|00:00:30
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
