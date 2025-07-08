Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Day 2025

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing participate in a warrior day event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2025. The event consisted of several exercises focused on strengthening multiple aspects of comprehensive Airmen fitness, such as tug-of-war and a three-mile ruck. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969524
    VIRIN: 250709-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_111139077
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Day 2025, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Warrior Ethos
    Exercise
    PT

