ROTC A-29 Super Tucano orientation flight - B-Roll

Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets fly in an A-29 Super Tucano at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 30, 2025. The Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development incorporates orientation flights into field training to give the cadets real-world flight experience and to inspire the next generation of warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)