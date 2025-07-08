Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC A-29 Super Tucano orientation flight - B-Roll

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets fly in an A-29 Super Tucano at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 30, 2025. The Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development incorporates orientation flights into field training to give the cadets real-world flight experience and to inspire the next generation of warfighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969523
    VIRIN: 250630-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111139019
    Length: 00:11:40
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, ROTC A-29 Super Tucano orientation flight - B-Roll, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC
    orientation flight
    Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps
    A-29 Super Tucano
    Jeanne M. Holm Officer Accession and Citizen Development Center
    field training

