MCRD Parris Island Video Portraits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island pose for video portraits aboard MCRD PI, South Carolina, May 14 and 21, 2025. Since 1915, MCRD PI has been the location where Marines are made and are instilled with the institutional core vales of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)



This B-Roll package includes the following:

Sgt. Jason Saxon, a rifleman with Weapons and Field Training Battalion

Rct. Lucas Stanton, a recruit with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

Rct. Aaron Westfall, a recruit with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

Staff Sgt. Eduardo Iniguez, a Senior Drill Instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Taykowski, a Senior Drill Instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion