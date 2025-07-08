Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD Parris Island Video Portraits

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island pose for video portraits aboard MCRD PI, South Carolina, May 14 and 21, 2025. Since 1915, MCRD PI has been the location where Marines are made and are instilled with the institutional core vales of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)

    This B-Roll package includes the following:
    Sgt. Jason Saxon, a rifleman with Weapons and Field Training Battalion
    Rct. Lucas Stanton, a recruit with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    Rct. Aaron Westfall, a recruit with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    Staff Sgt. Eduardo Iniguez, a Senior Drill Instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Taykowski, a Senior Drill Instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969508
    VIRIN: 250709-M-QS584-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138951
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Portraits
    MCRD Parris Island

