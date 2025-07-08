MCRD Parris Island Video Portraits

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island pose for video portraits aboard MCRD PI, South Carolina, May 14 and 21, 2025. Since 1915, MCRD PI has been the location where Marines are made and are instilled with the institutional core vales of honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)
This B-Roll package includes the following:
Sgt. Jason Saxon, a rifleman with Weapons and Field Training Battalion
Rct. Lucas Stanton, a recruit with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
Rct. Aaron Westfall, a recruit with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
Staff Sgt. Eduardo Iniguez, a Senior Drill Instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
Staff Sgt. Jonathan Taykowski, a Senior Drill Instructor with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969508
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-QS584-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111138951
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
