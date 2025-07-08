Rest Is Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Adair, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron behavioral health technician, speaks about the negative effects stemming from a lack of sleep at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 2, 2025. Lack of sleep can impair judgment, slow reaction times, and reduce cognitive performance, all of which are factors that directly affect job effectiveness and ultimately weaken the overall readiness and performance of Airmen across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|07.09.2025
|07.09.2025 13:22
|Video Productions
|969503
|250708-F-WJ136-1001
|DOD_111138772
|00:01:54
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|0
|0
