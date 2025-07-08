Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rest Is Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Adair, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron behavioral health technician, speaks about the negative effects stemming from a lack of sleep at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 2, 2025. Lack of sleep can impair judgment, slow reaction times, and reduce cognitive performance, all of which are factors that directly affect job effectiveness and ultimately weaken the overall readiness and performance of Airmen across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969503
    VIRIN: 250708-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138772
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rest Is Readiness, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sleep, Nutrition, 49thMedicalGroup, 49thWing, HollomanAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download