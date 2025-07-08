Coast Guard rescues 5 from capsized vessel near Freeport, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues five people from the water near Freeport, Texas July 9, 2025. The five boaters were safely removed from the water after their vessel capsized and were transported to the Bridge Bait Marina near Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy of Air Station Corpus Christi)