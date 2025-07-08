Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 5 from capsized vessel near Freeport, Texas

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues five people from the water near Freeport, Texas July 9, 2025. The five boaters were safely removed from the water after their vessel capsized and were transported to the Bridge Bait Marina near Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy of Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969502
    VIRIN: 250709-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138762
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

