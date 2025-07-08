Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovating Autonomy

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Jeffrey Grossi and Richard Kaulfers

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron trained with Near Earth Autonomy to conduct autonomous aircraft inspections at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. The training focused on programming drones to perform exterior inspections of a C-17 Globemaster III using a ground control station with CAD overlays to plot flight paths and capture points. The images show Airmen preparing drones for flight, instructors guiding them through mission planning, and close-ups of laptops displaying mapped inspection routes. This innovation allows maintenance crews to safely inspect hard-to-reach areas without climbing on aircraft surfaces, enhancing safety and efficiency. The training reflects the 911th Airlift Wing’s commitment to integrating new technology to maintain mission readiness.

    B-Roll: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi
    Editing: Tech. Sgt. Richard Kaulfers

    TAGS

    AFRC
    drone
    innovation
    911th aw
    steel airmen

