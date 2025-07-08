Airmen with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron trained with Near Earth Autonomy to conduct autonomous aircraft inspections at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. The training focused on programming drones to perform exterior inspections of a C-17 Globemaster III using a ground control station with CAD overlays to plot flight paths and capture points. The images show Airmen preparing drones for flight, instructors guiding them through mission planning, and close-ups of laptops displaying mapped inspection routes. This innovation allows maintenance crews to safely inspect hard-to-reach areas without climbing on aircraft surfaces, enhancing safety and efficiency. The training reflects the 911th Airlift Wing’s commitment to integrating new technology to maintain mission readiness.
B-Roll: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi
Editing: Tech. Sgt. Richard Kaulfers
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969485
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-F3669-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111138684
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovating Autonomy, by Jeffrey Grossi and Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.