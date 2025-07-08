Innovating Autonomy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron trained with Near Earth Autonomy to conduct autonomous aircraft inspections at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. The training focused on programming drones to perform exterior inspections of a C-17 Globemaster III using a ground control station with CAD overlays to plot flight paths and capture points. The images show Airmen preparing drones for flight, instructors guiding them through mission planning, and close-ups of laptops displaying mapped inspection routes. This innovation allows maintenance crews to safely inspect hard-to-reach areas without climbing on aircraft surfaces, enhancing safety and efficiency. The training reflects the 911th Airlift Wing’s commitment to integrating new technology to maintain mission readiness.



B-Roll: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi

Editing: Tech. Sgt. Richard Kaulfers