    Civil Air Patrol ORARNG Orientation Flights

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard gave 280 cadets with the Oregon and Washington Wings of the Civil Air Patrol orientation flights on the CH-47F Chinook, UH-72A Lakota, and HH-60M Black Hawk during their annual week-long encampment at Camp Rilea, July 3, 2025, near Hermiston, Ore.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969484
    VIRIN: 250703-Z-UZ129-1147
    Filename: DOD_111138683
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US

    civil air patrol
    Encampment
    orientation flight
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Oregon
    cadets

