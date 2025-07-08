Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Susan B. Anthony Middle School Tour of Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley's Plans, Analysis & Integration Office hosted a tour for eighth graders in the Student Future Leaders Program, from Susan B. Anthony Middle School, at Fort Riley, KS, on Dec. 11, 2024. Students learned from Garrison leadership and gained unique experiences they couldn't receive elsewhere. Events like these reaffirm Fort Riley's connection with community partners in the Flint Hill Region!

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:07
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

