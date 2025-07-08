Susan B. Anthony Middle School Tour of Fort Riley

Fort Riley's Plans, Analysis & Integration Office hosted a tour for eighth graders in the Student Future Leaders Program, from Susan B. Anthony Middle School, at Fort Riley, KS, on Dec. 11, 2024. Students learned from Garrison leadership and gained unique experiences they couldn't receive elsewhere. Events like these reaffirm Fort Riley's connection with community partners in the Flint Hill Region!
Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 12:07
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|969482
VIRIN:
|241211-D-GS387-2784
Filename:
|DOD_111138681
Length:
|00:02:05
Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
