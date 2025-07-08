Susan B. Anthony Middle School Tour of Fort Riley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Riley's Plans, Analysis & Integration Office hosted a tour for eighth graders in the Student Future Leaders Program, from Susan B. Anthony Middle School, at Fort Riley, KS, on Dec. 11, 2024. Students learned from Garrison leadership and gained unique experiences they couldn't receive elsewhere. Events like these reaffirm Fort Riley's connection with community partners in the Flint Hill Region!