Fort Riley Police Department 2025 Holiday DUI Message

William Paskow, chief of the Fort Riley Police Department, and Cpt. Abigail Adamski, 1st Infantry Division law enforcement activity commander, addresses members of the Fort Riley community on the dangers of driving under the influence on Fort Riley, KS, Dec. 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 12:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969478
|VIRIN:
|241220-D-GS387-4485
|Filename:
|DOD_111138660
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
