    Fort Riley Police Department 2025 Holiday DUI Message

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    William Paskow, chief of the Fort Riley Police Department, and Cpt. Abigail Adamski, 1st Infantry Division law enforcement activity commander, addresses members of the Fort Riley community on the dangers of driving under the influence on Fort Riley, KS, Dec. 20, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:07
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

