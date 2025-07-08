Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC3 Cyber Forensics Lab Capabilities

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    This video showcases highlighted footage taken at the Cyber Forensics Laboratory at DC3 located at 911 Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969472
    VIRIN: 250610-O-FX149-7459
    Filename: DOD_111138456
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC3 Cyber Forensics Lab Capabilities, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

