Station Commander of the Quarter - Staff Sgt. Fraser

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Rosemary Fraser, the station commander of Recruiting Sub-Station Springfield, conducts an interview in Springfield, Massachusetts, May 19, 2025. This video was created to aid in the recruiting mission and to highlight Marines who earn the Staff Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the Quarter achievement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)