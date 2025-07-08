U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Rosemary Fraser, the station commander of Recruiting Sub-Station Springfield, conducts an interview in Springfield, Massachusetts, May 19, 2025. This video was created to aid in the recruiting mission and to highlight Marines who earn the Staff Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the Quarter achievement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 10:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969471
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-FW726-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111138444
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Station Commander of the Quarter - Staff Sgt. Fraser, by Sgt Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.