Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Station Commander of the Quarter - Staff Sgt. Fraser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Rosemary Fraser, the station commander of Recruiting Sub-Station Springfield, conducts an interview in Springfield, Massachusetts, May 19, 2025. This video was created to aid in the recruiting mission and to highlight Marines who earn the Staff Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the Quarter achievement. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969471
    VIRIN: 250519-M-FW726-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138444
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Commander of the Quarter - Staff Sgt. Fraser, by Sgt Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Springfield
    recruiter
    MCRC
    Station Commanders
    interview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download