U.S. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members gathered at Caserma Ederle for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy change of command ceremony, featuring incoming Col. Vaughn D. Strong and outgoing Col. Scott W. Horrigan, in Vicenza, Italy, July 9, 2025. The master of ceremonies, Mr. Randall W. Jackson, narrated the event, highlighting the history of the Garrison Italy and importance of this command transition. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or insignias that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969466
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111138417
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.