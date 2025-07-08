video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, civilian employees and family members gathered at Caserma Ederle for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy change of command ceremony, featuring incoming Col. Vaughn D. Strong and outgoing Col. Scott W. Horrigan, in Vicenza, Italy, July 9, 2025. The master of ceremonies, Mr. Randall W. Jackson, narrated the event, highlighting the history of the Garrison Italy and importance of this command transition. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, when military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or insignias that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, ensuring unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)