The 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol is the only fully operational Air Force unit that patrols the coastline 24/7 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969459
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-OS776-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111138318
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|TAMAPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.