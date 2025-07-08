Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMAPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol is the only fully operational Air Force unit that patrols the coastline 24/7 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969459
    VIRIN: 250625-F-OS776-1001
    Filename: DOD_111138318
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: TAMAPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing the Seas: 6th Security Forces Marine Patrol on Duty, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    Tampa Bay
    Marine Patrol
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download