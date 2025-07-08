Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Series : Make It Count (Module 04)

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    In this five-part series, LTC Jackson-Manuel shares practical insights for Reserve leaders ready to lead with impact.

    Module 01: Command is a Culture
    Module 02: Build a Team That Owns the Mission
    Module 03: Maximize the Small Moments
    Module 04: Command is Temporary—Make It Count
    Module 05: Self-Care for Leaders

    Whether you’re a new commander or a seasoned leader, this series will challenge you to lead with purpose, presence, and heart.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 09:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969452
    VIRIN: 250709-A-PK275-8353
    Filename: DOD_111138250
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Series : Make It Count (Module 04), by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

