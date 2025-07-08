Leadership Series: Build a Team That Owns the Mission (Module 02)

In this five-part series, LTC Jackson-Manuel shares practical insights for Reserve leaders ready to lead with impact.
Module 01: Command is a Culture
Module 02: Build a Team That Owns the Mission
Module 03: Maximize the Small Moments
Module 04: Command is Temporary—Make It Count
Module 05: Self-Care for Leaders
Whether you’re a new commander or a seasoned leader, this series will challenge you to lead with purpose, presence, and heart.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)
