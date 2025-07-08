Leadership Series: Command is a Culture (Module 01)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this five-part series, LTC Jackson-Manuel shares practical insights for Reserve leaders ready to lead with impact.



Module 01: Command is a Culture

Module 02: Build a Team That Owns the Mission

Module 03: Maximize the Small Moments

Module 04: Command is Temporary—Make It Count

Module 05: Self-Care for Leaders



Whether you’re a new commander or a seasoned leader, this series will challenge you to lead with purpose, presence, and heart.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)