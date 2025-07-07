U.S. Air Force pilots from the 510th Fighter Squadron take part in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 30 to July 2, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforces peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969433
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-ZJ681-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111137868
|Length:
|01:09:19
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 week two GoPro coverage, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.