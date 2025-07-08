NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 4, 2025) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts Red, White, and Boom celebration in recognition of Independence Day at Naval Station Sigonella, July 4, 2025. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 04:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|969431
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137864
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, InFocus: Red, White, and Boom, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.