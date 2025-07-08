Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    InFocus: Red, White, and Boom

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 4, 2025) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosts Red, White, and Boom celebration in recognition of Independence Day at Naval Station Sigonella, July 4, 2025. Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 04:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969431
    VIRIN: 250709-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_111137864
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    4th Of July
    NASSIG
    InFocus
    MWR

