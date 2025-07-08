What’s in the kit of a Spanish infantry soldier? (international)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROMANIA

    01.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    What would you pack for a day patrolling the Romanian wilderness? This Spanish soldier shows us his top 10 ‘must-have’ items.
    Synopsis

    Amidst the rugged terrain of Romania during exercise Steadfast Dart, a Spanish infantry soldier reveals the essential gear he carries to stay agile, prepared and mission-ready.
    From high-energy combat snacks to crucial survival equipment like night vision and extra ammunition, every item in his kit tells a story about life on the frontline. Get a first-hand look at what keeps a soldier equipped for anything.
    Transcript

    SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH--
    Private ORTIZ
    Spanish infantry

    ‘I’m Private Ortiz. I’m from the Spanish infantry. And I’m gonna show you what’s in my combat backpack.’

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    WHAT’S IN THE KIT?

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘Firstly, I have two extra magazines.

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #1 MAGAZINES

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘I have an extra communication device.’

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #2 RADIO

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘I have extra ammunition,’

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #3 AMMO

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘combat glasses,’

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #4 COMBAT GLASSES


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    “my combat snacks. Chocolate snacks and peanut butter.”

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #5 CHOCOLATE SNACKS

    #6 PEANUT BUTTER SNACKS

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘Warm clothes, like a jacket and gloves.’

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #7 JACKET

    #8 GLOVES

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘A bottle of water.’

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #9 WATER BOTTLE

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘And that’s my night vision.’

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    #10 NIGHT VISION


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Private Ortiz

    ‘And that’s all I have in there. That’s 10 items under 5 kilograms, so I can move freely.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 03:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969426
    VIRIN: 250709-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111137836
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: RO

