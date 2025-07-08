What’s in the kit of a Spanish infantry soldier? (international)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What would you pack for a day patrolling the Romanian wilderness? This Spanish soldier shows us his top 10 ‘must-have’ items.

Synopsis



Amidst the rugged terrain of Romania during exercise Steadfast Dart, a Spanish infantry soldier reveals the essential gear he carries to stay agile, prepared and mission-ready.

From high-energy combat snacks to crucial survival equipment like night vision and extra ammunition, every item in his kit tells a story about life on the frontline. Get a first-hand look at what keeps a soldier equipped for anything.

Transcript



SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH--

Private ORTIZ

Spanish infantry



‘I’m Private Ortiz. I’m from the Spanish infantry. And I’m gonna show you what’s in my combat backpack.’



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



WHAT’S IN THE KIT?



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘Firstly, I have two extra magazines.



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#1 MAGAZINES



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘I have an extra communication device.’



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#2 RADIO



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘I have extra ammunition,’



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#3 AMMO



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘combat glasses,’



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#4 COMBAT GLASSES





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



“my combat snacks. Chocolate snacks and peanut butter.”



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#5 CHOCOLATE SNACKS



#6 PEANUT BUTTER SNACKS



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘Warm clothes, like a jacket and gloves.’



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#7 JACKET



#8 GLOVES



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘A bottle of water.’



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#9 WATER BOTTLE



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘And that’s my night vision.’



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



#10 NIGHT VISION





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Private Ortiz



‘And that’s all I have in there. That’s 10 items under 5 kilograms, so I can move freely.



--TEXT ON SCREEN—



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.