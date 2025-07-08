What’s in the kit of a Spanish infantry soldier? (international)

What would you pack for a day patrolling the Romanian wilderness? This Spanish soldier shows us his top 10 ‘must-have’ items.
Synopsis
Amidst the rugged terrain of Romania during exercise Steadfast Dart, a Spanish infantry soldier reveals the essential gear he carries to stay agile, prepared and mission-ready.
From high-energy combat snacks to crucial survival equipment like night vision and extra ammunition, every item in his kit tells a story about life on the frontline. Get a first-hand look at what keeps a soldier equipped for anything.
Transcript
SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH--
Private ORTIZ
Spanish infantry
‘I’m Private Ortiz. I’m from the Spanish infantry. And I’m gonna show you what’s in my combat backpack.’
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
WHAT’S IN THE KIT?
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘Firstly, I have two extra magazines.
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#1 MAGAZINES
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘I have an extra communication device.’
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#2 RADIO
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘I have extra ammunition,’
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#3 AMMO
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘combat glasses,’
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#4 COMBAT GLASSES
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
“my combat snacks. Chocolate snacks and peanut butter.”
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#5 CHOCOLATE SNACKS
#6 PEANUT BUTTER SNACKS
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘Warm clothes, like a jacket and gloves.’
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#7 JACKET
#8 GLOVES
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘A bottle of water.’
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#9 WATER BOTTLE
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘And that’s my night vision.’
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
#10 NIGHT VISION
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
Private Ortiz
‘And that’s all I have in there. That’s 10 items under 5 kilograms, so I can move freely.
--TEXT ON SCREEN—
