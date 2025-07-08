PALS 25: Social Media Reel

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, July 8-10, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. This video was created for use on the Pacific Marines social media platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: “clapping” by Stanislav Brantsov)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 01:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969421
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137742
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
