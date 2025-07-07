94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Best Squad Competition Day Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in their unit's Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. Squads from different sections of the 94th AAMDC competed against each other to represent the unit in the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific BSC competition July 14 - 17, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leonard Peralta and Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Video was edited to emphasize subjects.)