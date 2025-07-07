Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Best Squad Competition Day Two

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner and Sgt. ZaBarr Jones

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in their unit's Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. Squads from different sections of the 94th AAMDC competed against each other to represent the unit in the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific BSC competition July 14 - 17, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leonard Peralta and Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Video was edited to emphasize subjects.)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 02:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969420
    VIRIN: 250520-A-EM105-3183
    Filename: DOD_111137741
    Length: 00:21:38
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Best Squad Competition Day Two, by SFC William Tanner and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    Soldiers "Always Ready" to Respond
    squad and fire discipline
    training events
    Air And Missile Defense (AMD) Tactician
    competition

