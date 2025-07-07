U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in their unit's Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 20, 2025. Squads from different sections of the 94th AAMDC competed against each other to represent the unit in the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific BSC competition July 14 - 17, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leonard Peralta and Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner) (Video was edited to emphasize subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 02:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969420
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-EM105-3183
|Filename:
|DOD_111137741
|Length:
|00:21:38
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Best Squad Competition Day Two, by SFC William Tanner and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.