A public service announcement reminding service members to stay safe in the heat during the summer months in Japan, filmed at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, June 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 00:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969419
|VIRIN:
|250630-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137740
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heat Safety PSA, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.