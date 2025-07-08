USNS Comfort Ecuador Vet Site

250705-A-TN407-2001
MANTA, Ecuador (July 5, 2025) Service members teach Ecuadorian Armed Forces on K-9 medical operations during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 5, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|07.05.2025
|07.08.2025 23:45
|B-Roll
|969417
|250705-A-TN407-2001
|DOD_111137662
|00:01:42
|MANTA, EC
|1
|1
