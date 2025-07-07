Kunsan AB First Responders engage in a Vehicle Extrication Exercise

Personnel from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and 8th Medical Group engaged in a vehicle extrication exercise, July 1, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This type of training prepares emergency responders for the safe removal of victims from a vehicle when doors are damaged or jammed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
