Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan AB First Responders engage in a Vehicle Extrication Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    Personnel from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and 8th Medical Group engaged in a vehicle extrication exercise, July 1, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This type of training prepares emergency responders for the safe removal of victims from a vehicle when doors are damaged or jammed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 20:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 969411
    VIRIN: 250701-F-RL243-7476
    Filename: DOD_111137440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB First Responders engage in a Vehicle Extrication Exercise, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan AB
    Extrication Trianing
    Kunsan AFN
    Kunsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download