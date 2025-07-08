Marines Conduct Live-Fire Test of Lethal Drone Munitions at Camp Lejeune (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - East, execute a combined live-fire training exercise involving the employment of small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) to deliver munitions on designated targets at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 3, 2025. The event marked the first time munitions were employed from SUAS during a live-fire training exercise on Camp Lejeune, demonstrating the capability of integrating aerial strike capabilities at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard, Staff Sgt. Andrew Ricigliano, Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro, Cpl. Andrew King and Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 22:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969400
|VIRIN:
|250703-M-M0301-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111137106
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
