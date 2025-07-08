Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Conduct Live-Fire Test of Lethal Drone Munitions at Camp Lejeune (B-Roll)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. James Bricker, Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro, Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris and Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - East, execute a combined live-fire training exercise involving the employment of small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) to deliver munitions on designated targets at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 3, 2025. The event marked the first time munitions were employed from SUAS during a live-fire training exercise on Camp Lejeune, demonstrating the capability of integrating aerial strike capabilities at the tactical level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard, Staff Sgt. Andrew Ricigliano, Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro, Cpl. Andrew King and Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 22:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969400
    VIRIN: 250703-M-M0301-1001
    Filename: DOD_111137106
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct Live-Fire Test of Lethal Drone Munitions at Camp Lejeune (B-Roll), by LCpl James Bricker, Cpl Zachariah Ferraro, LCpl Paul Kalogeris and CWO2 Bryan Nygaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aitb
    soi-e
    training command
    SUAS
    USMCNews

