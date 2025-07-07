Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medlog in Campaigning - Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS).

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Michael Harbison and Paulina Shrader

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    This installment in the Medlog in Campaigning (MiC) video series presents an essential overview of the U.S. Army’s Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS) program. Designed to address the challenges of sustaining medical equipment readiness across operational units, HMMS ensures units have direct access to expert-level maintenance—regardless of the presence of dedicated biomedical equipment specialists. The video outlines how units can monitor readiness via the Equipment Status Report in GCSS-Army and highlights the role of regionally aligned forward support sites, staffed by U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency (USAMMA) personnel. By streamlining repair support coordination, HMMS reduces downtime and boosts combat medical preparedness. Units in need of maintenance support are encouraged to contact their regional HMMS site.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969396
    VIRIN: 250708-D-A1701-1960
    PIN: 1701
    Filename: DOD_111137057
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medlog in Campaigning - Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS)., by Michael Harbison and Paulina Shrader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDLOG
    MEDCoE
    MEDVID TV
    MEDLOG in Campaigning
    HMMS
    Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download