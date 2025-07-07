Medlog in Campaigning - Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS).

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This installment in the Medlog in Campaigning (MiC) video series presents an essential overview of the U.S. Army’s Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS) program. Designed to address the challenges of sustaining medical equipment readiness across operational units, HMMS ensures units have direct access to expert-level maintenance—regardless of the presence of dedicated biomedical equipment specialists. The video outlines how units can monitor readiness via the Equipment Status Report in GCSS-Army and highlights the role of regionally aligned forward support sites, staffed by U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency (USAMMA) personnel. By streamlining repair support coordination, HMMS reduces downtime and boosts combat medical preparedness. Units in need of maintenance support are encouraged to contact their regional HMMS site.