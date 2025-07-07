Medlog in Campaigning - Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS).

This installment in the Medlog in Campaigning (MiC) video series presents an essential overview of the U.S. Army’s Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support (HMMS) program. Designed to address the challenges of sustaining medical equipment readiness across operational units, HMMS ensures units have direct access to expert-level maintenance—regardless of the presence of dedicated biomedical equipment specialists. The video outlines how units can monitor readiness via the Equipment Status Report in GCSS-Army and highlights the role of regionally aligned forward support sites, staffed by U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency (USAMMA) personnel. By streamlining repair support coordination, HMMS reduces downtime and boosts combat medical preparedness. Units in need of maintenance support are encouraged to contact their regional HMMS site.
