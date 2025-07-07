Local STEM Students Attend PRIME Mathematics Program at Edwards AFB - Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969392" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Palmdale, California middle school STEM students were treated to a mathematics talk conducted by Brig Gen Douglas Wickert at Edwards Air Force Base on June 27, 2025. The Dick Scobee Auditorium at Test Pilot School was the setting for the morning mathematics program attended by students in the 412th Test Wing’s PRIME program at Edwards. PRIME is an acronym for Promoting Relevance and Interest in Mathematical Experiences. (Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth)