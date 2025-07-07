Palmdale, California middle school STEM students were treated to a mathematics talk conducted by Brig Gen Douglas Wickert at Edwards Air Force Base on June 27, 2025. The Dick Scobee Auditorium at Test Pilot School was the setting for the morning mathematics program attended by students in the 412th Test Wing’s PRIME program at Edwards. PRIME is an acronym for Promoting Relevance and Interest in Mathematical Experiences. (Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969392
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-MK123-7280
|Filename:
|DOD_111136955
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Local STEM Students Attend PRIME Mathematics Program at Edwards AFB - Reel, by Mary Kozaitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
