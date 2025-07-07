Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local STEM Students Attend PRIME Mathematics Program at Edwards AFB - Reel

    06.27.2025

    Video by Mary Kozaitis 

    412th Test Wing   

    Palmdale, California middle school STEM students were treated to a mathematics talk conducted by Brig Gen Douglas Wickert at Edwards Air Force Base on June 27, 2025. The Dick Scobee Auditorium at Test Pilot School was the setting for the morning mathematics program attended by students in the 412th Test Wing’s PRIME program at Edwards. PRIME is an acronym for Promoting Relevance and Interest in Mathematical Experiences. (Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 16:52
