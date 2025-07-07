Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From The Horse Jump Episode 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    From the Horse Jump is a video series brought to you by your Fort Riley Garrison Command team. Each episode, we share relevant messages detailing Fort Riley resources, events, and much more for the month. In episode 6, we highlight Fourth of July safety and the team that runs the flight simulators at Marshal Air Field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 16:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 969389
    VIRIN: 250630-D-GS387-6361
    Filename: DOD_111136831
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From The Horse Jump Episode 6, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download