From the Horse Jump is a video series brought to you by your Fort Riley Garrison Command team. Each episode, we share relevant messages detailing Fort Riley resources, events, and much more for the month. In episode 6, we highlight Fourth of July safety and the team that runs the flight simulators at Marshal Air Field.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 16:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969389
|VIRIN:
|250630-D-GS387-6361
|Filename:
|DOD_111136831
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From The Horse Jump Episode 6, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.