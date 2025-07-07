Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Load Operations in Australia

Soldiers of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command work alongside contracted civilian support to load military vehicles and equipment in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at South Bandiana, Australia, June 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia, featuring multinational participation. The exercise strengthens relationships, enhances interoperability among key allies, and reinforces a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis)
|06.15.2025
|07.08.2025 17:18
|B-Roll
