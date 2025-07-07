Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Load Operations in Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    06.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command work alongside contracted civilian support to load military vehicles and equipment in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at South Bandiana, Australia, June 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia, featuring multinational participation. The exercise strengthens relationships, enhances interoperability among key allies, and reinforces a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969387
    VIRIN: 250615-A-JL197-5557
    Filename: DOD_111136819
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: AU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Load Operations in Australia, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre 25, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, Partnership

