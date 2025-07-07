Talisman Sabre 2025 Logistics Load Operations in Australia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command work alongside contracted civilian support to load military vehicles and equipment in preparation for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at South Bandiana, Australia, June 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between the United States and Australia, featuring multinational participation. The exercise strengthens relationships, enhances interoperability among key allies, and reinforces a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Davis)