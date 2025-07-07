Army Health System overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video, developed for the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, delivers a strategic overview of the Army Health System (AHS) from a 30,000-foot perspective. It reflects on the pivotal role of Army medicine in past conflicts and projects its evolution in future Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). Central to the narrative is the combat medic—portrayed as the cornerstone and gateway to AHS capabilities. The video outlines the five levels of medical care, differentiates between CASEVAC and MEDEVAC procedures, and concludes by highlighting the two fundamental components of the AHS: Force Health Protection (FHP) and Health Service Support (HSS).