    Army Health System overview

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Michael Harbison 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    This video, developed for the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, delivers a strategic overview of the Army Health System (AHS) from a 30,000-foot perspective. It reflects on the pivotal role of Army medicine in past conflicts and projects its evolution in future Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). Central to the narrative is the combat medic—portrayed as the cornerstone and gateway to AHS capabilities. The video outlines the five levels of medical care, differentiates between CASEVAC and MEDEVAC procedures, and concludes by highlighting the two fundamental components of the AHS: Force Health Protection (FHP) and Health Service Support (HSS).

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 16:00
    Length: 00:08:29
    Location: US

    TAGS

    AHS
    MEDCoE
    MEDVID TV
    medic

