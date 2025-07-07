Fort Bliss CYS makes it "Better at Bliss" for our military kids

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An insightful look into the robust Child and Youth Services (CYS) program at Fort Bliss, showcasing why "It's Better at Bliss" for military families.



Col. Brendan Gallagher is joined by Command Sergeant Major Robert Theus, the new Bliss Garrison Command Sergeant Major, during their visit to the East Bliss Child Development Center (CDC). As one of five CDCs strategically located across the installation, the East Bliss CDC exemplifies the comprehensive support system available to military children from toddlers through their teenage years.