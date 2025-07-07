Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss CYS makes it "Better at Bliss" for our military kids

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2025

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    An insightful look into the robust Child and Youth Services (CYS) program at Fort Bliss, showcasing why "It's Better at Bliss" for military families.

    Col. Brendan Gallagher is joined by Command Sergeant Major Robert Theus, the new Bliss Garrison Command Sergeant Major, during their visit to the East Bliss Child Development Center (CDC). As one of five CDCs strategically located across the installation, the East Bliss CDC exemplifies the comprehensive support system available to military children from toddlers through their teenage years.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 15:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 969385
    VIRIN: 250706-A-KV967-2003
    PIN: 250708
    Filename: DOD_111136814
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    This work, Fort Bliss CYS makes it "Better at Bliss" for our military kids, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss

