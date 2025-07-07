From the Horse Jump is a video series brought to you by your Fort Riley Garrison Command team. Each episode, we share relevant messages detailing Fort Riley resources, events, and much more for the month. In episode 3, we highlight our Range Operation team as they continue to increase the Readiness and Lethality of soldiers who live and train at Fort Riley and the Army’s 250th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|969374
|VIRIN:
|250507-D-GS387-3729
|Filename:
|DOD_111136614
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From The Horse Jump Episode 4, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
