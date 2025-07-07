EOD Midshipmen Summer Cruise 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy (USNA) participate in physical training sessions on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek during their summer cruise event with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, June 27, 2025. EODGRU-2 hosts this annual event to identify potential EOD officer candidates from the USNA prior to their senior year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|07.02.2025
|07.08.2025 14:36
|B-Roll
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
