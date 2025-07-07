EOD Midshipmen Summer Cruise 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy (USNA) participate in physical training sessions on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek during their summer cruise event with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, June 27, 2025. EODGRU-2 hosts this annual event to identify potential EOD officer candidates from the USNA prior to their senior year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)