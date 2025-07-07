Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Midshipmen Summer Cruise 2025

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy (USNA) participate in physical training sessions on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek during their summer cruise event with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, June 27, 2025. EODGRU-2 hosts this annual event to identify potential EOD officer candidates from the USNA prior to their senior year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969366
    VIRIN: 250702-N-TL968-2001
    Filename: DOD_111136548
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Midshipmen
    Explosive Ordanance Disposal
    EOD
    US Navy

