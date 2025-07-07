Sediment Sampling at Pultneyville Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducts sediment sampling on Lake Ontario at Pultneyville Harbor, New York, June 17, 2025. The sampling consists of analyzing various sediment samples and water samples to determine the composition of the sediment before any dredging takes place. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)