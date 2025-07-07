Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sediment Sampling at Pultneyville Harbor

    PULTNEYVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducts sediment sampling on Lake Ontario at Pultneyville Harbor, New York, June 17, 2025. The sampling consists of analyzing various sediment samples and water samples to determine the composition of the sediment before any dredging takes place. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:26
    Location: PULTNEYVILLE, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

