Sediment Sampling at Pultneyville Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducts sediment sampling on Lake Ontario at Pultneyville Harbor, New York, June 17, 2025. The sampling consists of analyzing various sediment samples and water samples to determine the composition of the sediment before any dredging takes place. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|06.17.2025
|07.08.2025 13:26
|Package
|969365
|250617-A-MC713-2001
|DOD_111136484
|00:02:03
|PULTNEYVILLE, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
