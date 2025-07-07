Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope Starts Here: The AFW2 Care Experience

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 recovering service members reflect on the impact the program has had on their recovery during Warrior Games training in Colorado Springs, CO June 2-5, 2025.

    Throughout the week members of Team Air Force spent time honing their skills in preparation for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Colorado Springs, CO in July.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969364
    VIRIN: 250605-O-YI722-1054
    Filename: DOD_111136475
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    AFW2
    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Care Beyond Duty Warrior Care Air Force Wounded Warrior

