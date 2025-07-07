AFW2 recovering service members reflect on the impact the program has had on their recovery during Warrior Games training in Colorado Springs, CO June 2-5, 2025.
Throughout the week members of Team Air Force spent time honing their skills in preparation for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Colorado Springs, CO in July.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969364
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-YI722-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_111136475
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hope Starts Here: The AFW2 Care Experience, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.