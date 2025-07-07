Hope Starts Here: The AFW2 Care Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFW2 recovering service members reflect on the impact the program has had on their recovery during Warrior Games training in Colorado Springs, CO June 2-5, 2025.



Throughout the week members of Team Air Force spent time honing their skills in preparation for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Colorado Springs, CO in July.