From the Horse Jump is a video series brought to you by your Fort Riley Garrison Command team. Each episode, we share relevant messages detailing Fort Riley resources, events, and much more for the month. In episode 3, we get Fort Riley Soldiers ready for PCS season, highlight the upcoming Summer Concert Series and the Army’s 250th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|969360
|VIRIN:
|250428-D-GS387-3458
|Filename:
|DOD_111136376
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From The Horse Jump Episode 3, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.