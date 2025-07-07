NMCB 11 Port Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GULFPORT, Ms. (June 6, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pour a concrete seawall during a field training exercise in the port of Gulfport, Ms., June 6, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)