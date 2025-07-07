Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Port Construction

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Ms. (June 6, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pour a concrete seawall during a field training exercise in the port of Gulfport, Ms., June 6, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11
    Naval Construction Group TWO
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion

