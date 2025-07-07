Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders Speak to Press on Agriculture Security

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speak to members of the press regarding the Agriculture Department’s rollout of the National Farm Security Action Plan in Washington, July 8, 2025.

    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    Defense Secretary
    Attorney General
    Kristi Noem
    Pete Hegseth
    Agriculture Secretary
    Brooke Rollins
    Pam Bondi
    Department of Homeland Security Secretary

