    Annual German and Italian POW Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    An annual ceremony was held in remembrance of former German and Italian prisoners of war at the Fort Riley post cemetery on Nov. 19, 2024. Ceremonies such as these exemplify the ground gained toward reconciliation and how relationships between Germany, Italy and the United States have changed for the better!

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969353
    VIRIN: 241121-D-GS387-6823
    Filename: DOD_111136235
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

