Annual German and Italian POW Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969353" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An annual ceremony was held in remembrance of former German and Italian prisoners of war at the Fort Riley post cemetery on Nov. 19, 2024. Ceremonies such as these exemplify the ground gained toward reconciliation and how relationships between Germany, Italy and the United States have changed for the better!