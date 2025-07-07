Annual German and Italian POW Ceremony

An annual ceremony was held in remembrance of former German and Italian prisoners of war at the Fort Riley post cemetery on Nov. 19, 2024. Ceremonies such as these exemplify the ground gained toward reconciliation and how relationships between Germany, Italy and the United States have changed for the better!
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969353
|VIRIN:
|241121-D-GS387-6823
|Filename:
|DOD_111136235
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
