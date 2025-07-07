From the Horse Jump is a video series brought to you by your Fort Riley Garrison Command team. Each episode, we share relevant messages detailing Fort Riley resources, events, and much more for the month. In episode 1, we highlight where members of Fort Riley can go to catch the Super Bowl with friends and family.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 11:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|969351
|VIRIN:
|250207-D-GS387-3108
|Filename:
|DOD_111136210
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From The Horse Jump Episode 1, by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.