From The Horse Jump Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From the Horse Jump is a video series brought to you by your Fort Riley Garrison Command team. Each episode, we share relevant messages detailing Fort Riley resources, events, and much more for the month. In episode 1, we highlight where members of Fort Riley can go to catch the Super Bowl with friends and family.